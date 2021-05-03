Tommy Robertson

Tommy Robertson, age 72 of Smyrna, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 following a brief illness. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Clyde Edward Robertson and Nancy Jane Manus Robertson.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Debra Robertson; their children, Jennie McGee and husband Eddie and John Robertson, all of Smyrna; grandchildren, Mercedes Harrell of Lebanon and Levi McGee of Gainesville, FL; a sister, Betty Jean McClure and husband David of LaVergne; and a host of loving great grandchildren, family and friends including his faithful companions, Max, Sassy and grand dog, Abby.

Mr. Robertson was a United States Army veteran who served during Vietnam and he later retired from United States Cold Storage in 2013.

Visitation with the Robertson family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Robertson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


