Rixford Allen Banas, age 67, went home to be with the Lord on April 29th, 2021. He was a native of Chicago, Illinois, and lived in Rutherford County for over 50 years.

Rix was preceded in death by his father, Rixford Hall; his mother, Lillian Eady; brother, Russell Eady; grandmother, Irene Banas; and uncle, Wylie Toombs.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Banas; his daughter, Sherry Martin (Hugh); his grandson, Nathan Martin; brother, David Becker; sisters, Ronda Jordan (Carl) and Lisa Allen (Johnny); aunt, Marie Toombs; nephews, Lance Jordan, Zack Chapman, and Adam Chapman; and nieces, Kayla Jordan and Quinn Allen.

A big music enthusiast and a fan of westerns, he enjoyed playing the guitar and creating leather holsters. He was also a member of Temple Baptist Church. Most of all, he loved the Lord and his family.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Monday, May 3rd, from 11:00AM until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00PM with Pastor Sam Epley of Temple Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn with family and friends as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Banas family at www.woodfinchapel.com