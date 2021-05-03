David Brimm, Sr.

Carl “David” Brimm, Sr. age 72 of Smyrna, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Nashville and a son of the late William Thomas and Thelma Phelps Brimm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Carl David Brimm, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Pat Brimm; their children, William Thomas Brimm and wife Denise of LaVergne and Brenda Faye Bryan and husband Michael of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Jasmine and Marrissa Brimm, Trae Brimm III, Caleb Brimm, Derrick Adams, Tyler and William Cross, Katilyn Swope, Kaison Lineberry, Emilie, Mason, and Madelyn Bryan; sisters, Peggy Grimes and Anita Nicholson; a brother, Phillip Brimm; sister in law, Ann Hawkins; and a host of loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Brimm was a United States Marine Corps veteran and he retired as a cable technician from Bell South in 2001.

Visitation will be 2:00 until 8:00pm Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna and again Monday from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00pm with Tommy Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Brimm Family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


