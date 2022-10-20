OBITUARY: Billie Monroe Schmidt

Billie Monroe Schmidt was born on November 30, 1929, and passed away on Sunday. October 16, 2022, at the age of 92.

His parents were Edward Luther and Willette Brice Monroe of Celina, TN. Her siblings were James Edward and John Robert Monroe, and Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Buttrey, all deceased.

Billie came to Murfreesboro in 1970. She was hired as a bookkeeper for Farrer Construction Company, working there for four years where she met Charles Michael “Mike” Schmidt, Sr., who worked in Farrer Rental Store next door. They courted for two years before marrying on January 1, 1976 (a date he could remember) They were married for 43 years before he passed in 2019. They both worked for Gannet Tennessean, she delivered the Banner Tennessean for over 16 years.

Billie loved gardening and her flowers, which she had at their home in Murfreesboro. She was a hard worker and always put her husband first.

Billie wishes donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday. Funeral service will 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/