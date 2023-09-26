OBITUARY: Barry Tracy Scott Harris

Barry Tracy Scott Harris, age 59 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

He is the son of Theresa Ann Wilson Rowland of Murfreesboro, TN, and the late Barry Randall Harris. Scott was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Brian Harris.

Scott is survived by his son, Michael Scott Harris of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Aiden, Declan, Asher, and Isabella Harris; mother, Theresa Rowland of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Sheree McBurney of Nashville, TN; and a brother, John Robin Keith Harris of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday following the visitation with Bro. Ray Patrick and Arthur Ray Taylor officiating.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

