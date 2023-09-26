OBITUARY: Claudia Lee Busch Benson

Mrs. Claudia Lee Busch Benson, age 71, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at her home Monday, September 25, 2023.

She was born in Alma, MI to the late Stephen and Georgia Yates Busch.

Mrs. Benson earned a B.S. in Education and a Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis in childhood development and counseling. She retired as a social worker from Special Kids. She was a faithful member of Blackman Baptist Church.

Mrs. Benson is survived by her husband of 38 years, George Benson; children, Raymond Joshua Benson of Murfreesboro and Rachel Janelle Ciminieri and her husband Sam of Port St. Lucie, FL; brother, Lon Busch and his wife Sue of Alma, MI; nieces, Erin Busch Grabmeyer and Kari Busch McCormick of Alma; and great-nephews and niece; Brock Grabmeyer, Cole McCormick, and Chloe McCormick of Alma.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Special Kids or Blackman Baptist Church.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

