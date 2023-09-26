OBITUARY: Dennis Ray Pots

Dennis Ray Pots, age 77 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at his home.

He was a native of Brooklyn, New York and an only child born to the late William and Opal Pots.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Stephanie Pots; stepchildren, Frank Hoelck and wife Anissa of Murfreesboro and Cristi Miles and husband Grant of LaVergne; grandchildren, Ayla Miles, Spencer Robins, Trevor Hoelck, Sky Hoelck, Gavin McGoldrick, Trent Evans; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Dennis was a United States Army veteran and retired from St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital as a security guard.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 pm on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Pots family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

