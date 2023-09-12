OBITUARY: Barrett Cummings Johnson

Barrett Cummings Johnson, age 80 of Readyville, TN formerly of Murfreesboro met his Heavenly Father on September 9th, 2023 surrounded by his wife and children.

He was born December 2, 1942, the son of the late Robert Ernest Johnson and Ella Mae Ferrall Johnson of Murfreesboro.

Barrett served in the United States Navy and retired from Alvin C. York Medical Center. He attended Woodbury Pentecostal Church.

Barrett was preceded in death by his parents; 7 brothers and 2 sisters.

Barrett is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ova Claudine Barlow Johnson; 2 sons, Tony Lynn Johnson and wife Mary, Jeffrey Glenn Johnson and wife Alicia; 2 daughters, Cynthia Marie Sanders and husband Joey, Daphne Emmaline Lance and husband Brad; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Johnson of Sopia, WV; several sisters and brothers-in-law as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Pastor Clayton Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with military honors. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

