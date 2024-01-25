OBITUARY: Anthony Joseph Ross

Anthony Joseph Ross, age 46 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, January 22, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County, and was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Samuel Ross, and sister, Angelina “Angi” Ross Lambert.

He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He was a graduate from ITT and had worked as an Information Technologist

Anthony was a successful musician that was a master on the drums and an amazing artist with a phenomenal drawing ability.

He is survived by his two children, Saxxon Orion Ross and Sophia Moon Ross; mother, Charlotte Ross.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, January 26, 2024 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will be at a later date in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

