Anthony (Tony) Barile was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 20th, 1942. He passed away at the age of 79 on June 13, 2021. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was a retired construction worker from Chicago. He and his brothers were part of a crew that built what is known today as the Chicago Skyline.

Tony had a passion for the outdoors. He loved fishing! He loved animals, feeding bunnies, birds, deer, and squirrels that would come to visit his back door.

In his later years, he would enjoy building and designing birdhouses of all shapes and sizes. He would give these away to many family members and friends.

Tony had a sense of humor and was loved by all who would cross his path.

Tony is preceded in death by the following:

His parents Donato Barile and Louise Schaffner Barile.

His life long sweetheart Gill Keating together for 40 years of happiness.

Brothers: Carlo Barile, Daniel (Buck) Barile

Sisters : Carol Ann Barile, Mary Barile Mascalo, Bernice (Ditty) Barile Anderson, Josephine Barile Cummings, Margaret Barile Lakomy Sulls, Philomena (Tillie) Barile Berardi, Infant Carmela Barile.

Tony is survived by the following:

Brother: Joseph Barile(Debbie)

Sister: Carmela Barile Harlin Tackett

Dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews

An estranged daughter Anne Marie

