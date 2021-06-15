Anthony Daniel Barile

Anthony (Tony) Barile was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 20th, 1942. He passed away at the age of 79 on June 13, 2021. in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was a retired construction worker from Chicago. He and his brothers were part of a crew that built what is known today as the Chicago Skyline.

Tony had a passion for the outdoors. He loved fishing! He loved animals, feeding bunnies, birds, deer, and squirrels that would come to visit his back door.

In his later years, he would enjoy building and designing birdhouses of all shapes and sizes. He would give these away to many family members and friends.

Tony had a sense of humor and was loved by all who would cross his path.

Tony is preceded in death by the following:
His parents Donato Barile and Louise Schaffner Barile.
His life long sweetheart Gill Keating together for 40 years of happiness.
Brothers: Carlo Barile, Daniel (Buck) Barile
Sisters : Carol Ann Barile, Mary Barile Mascalo, Bernice (Ditty) Barile Anderson, Josephine Barile Cummings, Margaret Barile Lakomy Sulls, Philomena (Tillie) Barile Berardi, Infant Carmela Barile.

Tony is survived by the following:
Brother: Joseph Barile(Debbie)
Sister: Carmela Barile Harlin Tackett
Dozens of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews
An estranged daughter Anne Marie

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Anthony Daniel Barile, please visit our Tribute Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here