Mrs. Denise L. Kendrick, age 56, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was a native of Columbus, OH. Mrs. Kendrick was a faithful member of E. Main Church of Christ. Her career was varied from Ohio to Florida to Tennessee. She worked in a donut shop, drove a bus, and managed a janitorial service.

Mrs. Kendrick is survived by her children, Sarah, Maisy, Isaac, and Madison; grandson, Mallon; mother, Glenna; and siblings, Jeff and Davene.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00am at E. Main Church of Christ.

