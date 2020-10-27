Albert Murphy Garvin, Sr, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center. He was the son of the late Henry and Ophelia Garvin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Garvin; sister, Roberta Williams; and aunt, Ethel Garvin O’Neal.

He is survived by his children, Murphy Garvin and his wife Cynthia, Lisa Blake and her husband Amos, Andy Garvin and his wife Ashley, and Andrea Garvin; mother of his children, Ann Shively; brother, David Garvin; sisters, Wanda O’Kain and her husband Kenneth, and Rose Chockley; grandchildren, Ashlea, Erin, Paige, Aubrey, Spencer, Christin, Brennon, Brittany; five great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Albert was a proud Army veteran. He was a long time member of Miracle Baptist Church, a sports advocate and big UT Vols fan. He spent 45 years working for Aladdin Industries and in his spare time raised blue tick hounds with his favorite brother. He was loved by all and will missed by many.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 AM with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.