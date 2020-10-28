Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.

Voters in Rutherford County are voting in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election. Not sure who’s on the ballot? Today, we highlight candidates for Eagleville Councilman, LaVergne Alderman and Smyrna Council Member. Click here for a sample ballot.

Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Eagleville Councilman

(Vote for 3)

Ryan Edwards

Chris Hendrix

LaVergne Alderman

(Vote for 2)

Calvin B. Jones

Steve Noe

John R. Skinner

Kathy Tyson

Dennis Waldron

LaVergne Alderman – Unexpired

(Vote for 1)

Graeme Coates

Smyrna Council Member

(Vote for 3)

Tim Morrell

Racquel Peebles

Steve Sullivan

Early Voting Information: