Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in November 2020.

November 6

Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

The Mandalorian Episode 202 – “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Episode 107 – “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

The Right Stuff Episode 106 – “VOSTOK”

Weird But True Season Finale Episode 313 – “Camping”

One Day at Disney Episode 149 – “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”

November 13

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword

The Mandalorian Episode 203 – “Chapter 11”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Season Finale Episode 108 – “Baby Gorilla Grace”

Inside Pixar Premiere

The Right Stuff Episode 107 – “Ziggurat”

One Day at Disney Episode 150 – “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”

November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special PremiereWednesday,

November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Premiere (Mickey Mouse’s Birthday)

“Supermarket Scramble”

“Cheesewranglers”

November 20

Marvel’s 616 Premiere

The Real Right Stuff Premiere

One Day At Disney Episode 151 “Season Finale”

November 27

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home

Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venum (s3)

Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Party Animals (s1)

Alaska: Port Protection

Black Beauty Premiere

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse

“House of Tomorrow”

“Hard to Swallow”

The Mandalorian Episode 205 “Chapter 13”