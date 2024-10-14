New Safe Haven Baby Box Opens in Murfreesboro

Saving lives just got a little easier in Murfreesboro, TN, as the newest baby box will open on Monday, October 14.

Located at 1321 Medical Center Blvd. in Murfreesboro, the new location will offer a secure and compassionate option for parents in crisis and help ensure every infant has a chance for a safe and loving future. Across the country there are 272 Safe Haven Baby Box locations with 11 in Tennessee.

“The newest addition represents a significant step forward in Safe Haven’s mission to provide a safe and anonymous alternative to surrendering an infant. The Safe Haven Baby Box in Murfreesboro would not have been possible without the local advocates who worked tirelessly to bring this resource to their community. A special thanks to Holly Estes and her vision to bring a life saving option for mothers and babies to Murfreesboro,” Safe Haven stated.

Safe Haven Baby boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey on a mission to end infant abandonment. In addition to baby boxes, the organization provides a confidential National Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. Seventeen states have a Baby Box presence within their state.

Kelsey shared, “We have seen time and time again that preparation can save and change lives. We never know when or where we will be needed, so it is crucial to have options for mothers in crisis. I am grateful for local advocates who take our mission to their community.”

Since 2017, 52 infants have been safely and legally surrendered in a Baby Box. The National Safe Haven Crisis line has assisted with over 150 handoff surrenders. Each year the numbers increase with more baby boxes available across the country. Surrendered infants are adopted by families who have registered as foster to adopt. The Local Department of family services coordinates the adoption process.

For more information please contact Monica at [email protected].

