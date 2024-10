The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Timothy Maholmes.

Police say Timothy left home on Oct. 8 after a verbal argument with his family and hasn’t returned. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, and was carrying a black and white Nike book bag.

Timothy has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you have seen him or know where he can be located, contact Det. Lance Hofmeister at 629-201-5587.

