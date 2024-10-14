OBITUARY: Sherry Lynne Murrell

Obituary published on Oct. 5, 2024.

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sherry Lynne Murrell, who departed this life surrounded by love and held in the hearts of all who knew her.

Sherry cherished her role as a devoted wife to her loving husband, Thomas Murrell. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, love, and shared dreams.

She will be profoundly missed but her spirit will forever shine brightly in the memories and lives of those who loved her.

Sherry, your light will never fade, and you will remain forever in our hearts.