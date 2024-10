Amilliona Bowman, 15, left her home in Murfreesboro on Oct. 10, 2024, walking towards Medical Center Pkwy.

Bowman was last seen wearing a red hoodie, grey sweatpants, and pink Crocs. She was also carrying a red backpack. Currently, she has black, curly hair. Bowman has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you have seen her or know where she can be located, contact Detective Frank Smith at 629-201-5568.

