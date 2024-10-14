Murfreesboro Police Arrest Woman in the Shooting Death of Boyfriend

October 14, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives arrested a Murfreesboro woman for the shooting death of her live-in boyfriend on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Shaquira Brown, 22, is charged with second-degree homicide of 27-year-old Jaleel Turner. The shooting happened at The Southern – Apartment Homes on Lascassas Pike around two-o’clock Sunday afternoon.

The preliminary investigation indicates Turner was shot once inside the apartment after an argument with Brown.

Brown is being held on a $750,000 bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is scheduled Jan. 8 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

