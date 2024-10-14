OBITUARY: Lauren Marie Kangas

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lauren Marie Kangas, who departed from this life on September 30, 2024, at the age of 29.

Born on June 21st, 1995, she is survived by her parents, John and Corinne Kangas of Waukesha, WI, her brother and sister-in-law, Connor and Maddie Kangas, and her soulmate Zak Verkuilen as well as their beloved French Bulldog Zona.

Lauren graduated from Waukesha West High School and then received her Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Human Resources from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Within the past several years, Lauren moved from Waukesha to Phoenix, AZ, and then recently relocated to Murfreesboro, TN where she worked for MINER Corporation.

She was passionate about health, fitness, and the outdoors. She always concerned herself with taking care of others; it was her ‘love language’. She may have hiked every trail in Arizona and just begun her expeditions in Tennessee.

She was beautiful inside and out. Her smile brightened the days of everyone around her. Let’s not forget those big beautiful brown eyes.

Her Great Grandma Gross Oma, Grandpa Richard Kangas, Uncle Paul, Great Aunt Kathy, and her special dog Diego Peppe preceded her in death.

She will be missed dearly by her soulmate, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and all the treasured friendships that she made throughout her short time here on Earth.

Lauren wished for a Celebration of Life which has been determined that it will take place in Wisconsin on December 14th, 2024. Details are forthcoming.

Donations to the American Cancer Society.