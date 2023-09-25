New Music this Week- September 25, 2023

1 Parmalee

With three previous #1 singles, Parmalee’s “Girl In Mine” is a Top 5-and-rising country radio hit, and the group’s new album For You 2 is out now.

Lead singer, Matt Thomas co-wrote 17 of the 18 songs on For You 2 and says the new additions were thoughtfully chosen and among his favorite songs he’s had a hand in co-writing. “We just wanted to bring new stories, fresh sounds and a new perspective into For You 2, Parmalee is anxious to share the new songs and hear what fans think of the music.

Take a listen here.