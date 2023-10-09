New Music this Week- October 9, 2023

Here’s new music to take a listen this week, some from artist you may know and others might be artists you would like to explore.
1Larkin Poe
The award-nominated duo of Georgia-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell – are thrilled to share their new EP An Acoustic Companion, featuring stripped-down versions of four fan favorites.
Take a listen here.
2John Morgan
Songwriter and seasoned performer John Morgan – best known for writing the GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning #1 “If I Didn’t Love You” for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – tonight releases his six-song debut EP Remember Us?
“I’m proud to put out this project, so people can really see what I’ve been doing the last couple of years,” says John. “I haven’t just been writing songs for other people. I hope they see the time that’s put into the details. A lot of these songs are two or three years old. They’ve stood the test of time and are still some of my favorites. They are special to me in different ways. I hope the EP really gives people an opportunity to see me establishing myself as an artist and not just a songwriter. These songs are true to me, and I hope people connect with them.”
Take a listen here.
3Andy Pursell
4MaRynn Taylor
5The War and Treaty
Award-winning duo The War And Treaty releases a scorching rendition of “Cold” Live from the Academy of Country Music Honors. In celebration of Chris Stapleton receiving the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, husband-and-wife duo Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter, Jr. performed Stapleton’s Grammy Award-winning Best Country Song to a packed house at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.
Take a listen here.
6Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch is boldly opening up like never before amid an internal struggle. At 38 and single, he’s admittedly at a crossroads: Does he settle down, start a family, and lean into domesticity, or continue to carve out a life of extraordinary experiences that most people only dream of? Releasing his statement-making sixth studio album, Killed The Cowboy out now,the charismatic man in the Resistol hat bravely tries to figure that out.
Take a listen here.
7Brian Kelley
Slowing things down just in time for fall, DIAMOND-selling superstar Brian Kelley today (9/29) releases “See You Next Summer (Acoustic).” Capturing a part-time hookup lasting longer than just one season, the stripped-down rendition leaves promise for a forever kind of love.
Take a listen here.
8Zac Brown Band
GRAMMY Award-winning Zac Brown Band brings a unique jazz-country fusion to the iconic “The Way You Look Tonight” made popular by Frank Sinatra is out now. Recorded live at California’s Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, the honey-infused classic jazz ballad with hints of southern flair further cement Zac Brown Band as a genre-defying act.
Take a listen here.