New Music this Week- April 1, 2024

2Oliver Anthony
Continuing his unique journey, breakout singer-songwriter Oliver Anthony announces that his first studio album, HYMNAL OF A TROUBLED MAN’S MIND, will be independently released this Easter Sunday, March 31. Described by some as a voice from a distant era – one who nevertheless has made a stunning impact on the digital age – the native Virginian who first emerged last fall returns now with entirely self-penned stories from an often unseen side of the American experience.
3Wyatt Ellis- Marty Stuart
14-year-old mandolin phenom Wyatt Ellis released “Blue Smoke,” an instrumental tune penned by Ellis, which features Stuart as a special guest. The song is the latest focus track from his debut album Happy Valley on Ellis’ label, Knee High Records.
4Carin Leon + Leon Bridges
Carin León and GRAMMY-award winning R&B artist Leon Bridges are debuting their new single “It Was Always You (Siempre Fuiste Tú),” a groundbreaking collaboration representing an extraordinary crossover between American R&B and música Mexicana.
5Dalton Dover
As he gears up to kick off his headlining Never Giving Up On That Tour next week, Dalton Dover delivers his new single via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records with the rollicking “Bury Me In This Bar.”
7Sheryl Crow
Nine-time GRAMMY® AWARD winner and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Sheryl Crow released her 11thfull-length studio album, Evolution, via The Valory Music Group. The album, which features nine new songs, was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr.).
Evolution features standout tracks “Do It Again,” the sole track on the album produced by John Shanks, and “Digging In The Dirt” featuring Peter Gabriel, which is available exclusively on the digital deluxe version of the album.
