New Music this Week- April 1, 2024

1 Hixtape Vol. 3

Bringing together an ensemble of country music’s biggest stars with the third installment of the HIXTAPE franchise pioneered by Big Loud Records heavy hitter HARDY, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE is out now.

The anticipated project is a tribute to GRAMMY and CMA Award-winning country legend Joe Diffie, released in conjunction with the Diffie estate on the fourth anniversary of his passing. Across 17 reimaginings of Diffie classics, the album features never-before-heard recordings captured in 2006, and one previously unreleased original (“Life Had Plans For Me”) featuring Diffie’s son, Parker.