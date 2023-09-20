Nashville Sounds Walk-Off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener

NASHVILLE – Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down a run, the Nashville Sounds (79-64, 39-30) continued their season of exciting wins at the friendly confines with a walk-off 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-76, 37-33) at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.
The night was also noteworthy with the No. 2 prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Brewers’ system making his Triple-A debut. Jackson Chourio finished 1-for-4, logging his first Triple-A hit, a double in the eighth inning. The 19-year-old put the ball in play in each of his four at-bats.
Post-Game Notes
- Brian Navarreto has delivered the game-winning hit in each of Nashville’s last two walk-off wins. He singled to score Tyler Black on September 9 vs. Memphis in an 8-7 triumph.
- Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a walk in the ninth. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season and longest since Sal Frelick’s 41-game on-base streak last season. Toro is batting .348 (46-for-132) with 31 runs, 19 walks and a 1.031 OPS since the streak began on July 9.
- Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, 2 K) and Jesse Winker (1-for-3, 2B) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell played the entire game in center field, while Winker played eight innings at first base.
- Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7, the prospect is batting .410 (16-for-39) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and 11 runs.
