Nashville Sounds Walk-Off Jumbo Shrimp in Series Opener

NASHVILLE – Entering the bottom of the ninth inning down a run, the Nashville Sounds (79-64, 39-30) continued their season of exciting wins at the friendly confines with a walk-off 5-4 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (69-76, 37-33) at First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

The night was also noteworthy with the No. 2 prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the Brewers’ system making his Triple-A debut. Jackson Chourio finished 1-for-4, logging his first Triple-A hit, a double in the eighth inning. The 19-year-old put the ball in play in each of his four at-bats.

Post-Game Notes

Brian Navarreto has delivered the game-winning hit in each of Nashville’s last two walk-off wins. He singled to score Tyler Black on September 9 vs. Memphis in an 8-7 triumph.

Abraham Toro extended his on-base streak to 34 games with a walk in the ninth. It’s the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player this season and longest since Sal Frelick’s 41-game on-base streak last season. Toro is batting .348 (46-for-132) with 31 runs, 19 walks and a 1.031 OPS since the streak began on July 9.

Garrett Mitchell (0-for-4, 2 K) and Jesse Winker (1-for-3, 2B) each appeared on rehab assignment from Milwaukee. Mitchell played the entire game in center field, while Winker played eight innings at first base.

Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 10 games with the multi-hit night. Since the streak began on September 7, the prospect is batting .410 (16-for-39) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, seven walks and 11 runs.

Source: Nashville Sounds

