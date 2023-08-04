Nashville Sounds Strands 13 in 4-2 Loss to Durham

NASHVILLE – Despite compiling 11 hits, the Nashville Sounds (55-48, 15-14) could not come up with a big hit when they needed it, falling 4-2 to the Durham Bulls (57-48, 17-13) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Offensively, Nashville finished without a multi-base hit, with all 11 hits being singles. Bolt reached four times in the loss with three singles and a run. Hiura and Devanney also contributed multi-hit efforts, respectively.

Post-Game Notes

Skye Bolt logged his sixth three-hit game of the season. Over his last 10 games, Bolt is batting .303 (10-for-33) with a double, four RBI and eight runs.

Patrick Dorrian reached base for the 10 th -straight game with a walk. During the on-base streak, Dorrian holds a .409 on-base percentage and .965 OPS.

-straight game with a walk. During the on-base streak, Dorrian holds a .409 on-base percentage and .965 OPS. Rehabbing Milwaukee reliever Bennett Sousa worked a scoreless seventh inning, getting a couple of strikeouts with a walk. Sousa has worked 2.0 hitless innings on assignment with Nashville this week. He has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since June 9 (retro June 8) with left shoulder nerve irritation.

Evan McKendry took the loss in his Milwaukee organization debut (5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K). He was acquired from Tampa Bay in exchange for C Alex Jackson on Tuesday.

Source: Nashville Sounds

