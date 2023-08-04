Musical ‘Funny Girl’ to Make Nashville Debut

“Funny Girl”, the sensational musical comedy revival, makes its Nashville premiere at Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Jackson Hall Jan. 2-7, 2024.

Single tickets can be purchased at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! The “vivacious and delightfully glitzy” (Vogue) Broadway revival features iconic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star”and “People.” Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice. As a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. The Observer describes the revival as “sparkling and explosively entertaining!”

“Funny Girl” is directed by Tony® Award winner Michael Mayer (“Thoroughly Modern Millie”) and features the classic score by Tony, Grammy® and Academy® Award winner Jule Styne with lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill (comprising additional songs from Styne and Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart,from an original story by Miss Lennart,is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (“Kinky Boots,” “Newsies”).

“Funny Girl” is the third production featured in the 2023-24 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC Season, presented in partnership with Nissan. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Institutional partners for Tennessee Performing Arts Center are Amazon and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. NewsChannel 5 is the media sponsor for Broadway at TPAC.