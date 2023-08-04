5 End of Summer Activities for Kids

Here are five end-of-summer activities that cover everything from Disney immersion, to enjoying the arts, to having a tea party.
1Disney Animation Immersive Experience
Through August 13
Lighthouse Art Space
4461 Ridgefield Way
Nashville, Tennessee
https://lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/nashville/
Times and ticket prices vary. They can be booked online on the website.
Immersive Disney Animation is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.
The experience takes visitors to Casita with Mirabel from Encanto; to Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba to the animal kingdom at sunrise, taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more.
2Beatrix Potter Exhibit at the Frist Art Museum
Through September 17, 2023
191 Broadway
Nashville, Tennessee
(615) 244-3340
Times:
Monday, Friday and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Cost: Under 18, Free
Adults, $15.00
Seniors and College Students with ID, $10.00
Military with ID, $ 8.00
Group and other discounts available online.
This magical, family-friendly exhibition celebrates the creative and ecological achievements of the beloved English author and illustrator Beatrix Potter (1866–1943). In The Tale of Peter Rabbit, first self-published in London in 1901, and twenty-two other children’s books, Potter imagined an enchanting world of animals and gardens.
Through letters, photographs, sketches, watercolors, and more, this exhibition explores how Potter developed her stories and characters. It also reveals that Potter’s books were just one manifestation of her love of nature—she engaged in scientific studies, farming, and land conservation as well. Drawn to Nature shows all these facets of Potter’s remarkable life and legacy in vibrant detail.
3Second Annual Peach Cobbler Festival
August 12, 2023
Lane Agri-Park
315 John R. Rice Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN
(931) 952-0472
Times: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
This indoor/outdoor, rain or shine festival will include a peach cobbler taste testing with a prize going to the community favorite, 95 vendors including crafts and boutiques, and entertainment by Not Ashamed. Food Trucks will also be on-site with lots of tasty treats. It will cost $5.00 to enter the cobble taste test. To enter the peach cobbler contest, contact Brianna Victory at 931-952-0472.
4Summer Tea Party
Sam Davis Home
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 459-2341
Times: 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $21 per person
Participants will immerse themselves in the splendor of a long, sun-drenched summer afternoon filled with delicious food and delightful crafts at a whimsical tea party at the historic Sam Davis Home. They will be transported back in time, reveling in the elegant ambiance and embracing the art of savoring life’s simple pleasures.
5LaVergne Carnival
August 24 through 27, 2023
Veterans Memorial Park
115 Floyd Mayfield Drive
LaVergne, Tennessee
(615) 793-3224
Times: Thursday and Friday, 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Saturday, Noon until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $25
Crescent City Amusements will once again be set up at Veterans Memorial Park offering carnival classic foods like hot dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, candied apples, and fresh-squeezed lemonade. They will also bring all their midway rides like the carousel, Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl, and swing. The armbands are $25 and are good for one of two four-hour sessions, from 1:00 p.m. until 5 p.m. or from 6:00 p.m. until 10 p.m. Armbands purchased in the middle of a session, will apply to the next session. No armbands will be accepted from noon until 1:00 p.m. or from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.