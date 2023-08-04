5 End of Summer Activities for Kids

1 Disney Animation Immersive Experience

Through August 13

Lighthouse Art Space

4461 Ridgefield Way

Nashville, Tennessee

https://lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/nashville/

Times and ticket prices vary. They can be booked online on the website.

Immersive Disney Animation is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios, from their very earliest, groundbreaking features to the beloved hit movies of today.

The experience takes visitors to Casita with Mirabel from Encanto; to Pride Rock as Rafiki presents Simba to the animal kingdom at sunrise, taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin and Jasmine, and so much more.