Convicted Felon Arrested for Robbing Murfreesboro Bank

A convicted felon has been arrested in East Tennessee two-weeks after being accused of robbing a Murfreesboro bank.

Benjamin Monroe Collins, 61, was taken into custody in Morristown by the Morristown Police Department with assistance from, the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives, and the FBI on Thursday, Aug. 3.

MPD detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force identified Collins as the person who robbed First Horizon Bank on Cason Lane, on Tuesday, July 25.

Bank employees told police a man came in and handed a teller a note demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Collins left the bank in a silver four-door Chevy Cruz with damage to the front driver’s side bumper. The getaway car was also recovered Thursday.

During the two-week investigation detectives discovered Collins cased the Regions Bank on Old Fort Pkwy., and the CB&S Bank on Cason Lane before robbing the First Horizon Bank.

Collins was recently released from prison after serving time for drug-related charges. He has an extensive history of armed robbery.

Collins remains in custody at the Hamblen County Jail awaiting extradition back to Rutherford County.