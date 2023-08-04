Smyrna Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Robertson County Deputy

A Smyrna man pleaded guilty to murdering a deputy from the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning, WSMV reports.

James Conn pleaded guilty to three major counts in the murder of Deputy Savanna Puckett.

On on Jan. 23, 2022, Puckett, 22, was shot then set on fire inside her home in the 5100 block of Highway 41 North in Springfield.

During the investigation, agents developed information leading to James Jackson Conn (DOB 8-29-94), an acquaintance, as the person responsible for her death and the fire at her home.

TBI agents, Rutherford County deputies, and Smyrna Police officers arrived days later at Conn’s home on Odom Court to execute a search warrant, which led to a hours-long standoff. Later in the morning, SWAT officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office entered the home and arrested Conn without incident.

On Aug. 2, 2023, Conn pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated arson and aggravated burglary. His plea deal avoids the death penalty and sentences to life with the possibility of parole.