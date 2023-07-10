Nashville SC Suffers 1-0 Defeat to Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field



CHICAGO (July 8, 2023)– Nashville Soccer Club (11W-6L-5D, 38 pts.) fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in a tightly contested matchup against Chicago Fire FC (6W-7L-8D, 27 pts.) at Soldier Field. Against the run of play, Fabian Herbers scored the lone goal in the 34th minute, and despite dominating possession throughout the match, Nashville SC was unable to find the equalizer.

Missing Players: Nashville SC started the contest without its two designated players as Walker Zimmerman served a suspension following a red card he received against D.C. United last Saturday, and reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar was rested in the first half as the team prepares to host three matches in seven days – against Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, July 12, and at FC Cincinnati on Saturday, July 15.

Fafà’s Return: Fafà Picault earned his first start after returning from representing Haiti in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. The attacking midfielder played 71 minutes before being subbed out for Ján Greguš.

Short Turn Around: The Boys in Gold will have a short turnaround as they return to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 12 to host the Philadelphia Union. Nashville SC is currently riding a hot streak at home with six consecutive wins and is unbeaten in eight matches dating back to March 25th. Nashville SC has outscored its opponents 21-6 at GEODIS Park.

Source: Nashville SC

