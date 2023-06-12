Nashville SC Match with Toronto FC Ends in 1-1 Draw



TORONTO (June 10, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club [9W-3L-5D, 32 pts.] tied its Major League Soccer record of nine consecutive unbeaten matches with tonight’s 1-1 draw at Toronto FC [3W-5L-10D, 19 pts.]. The Boys in Gold own a 6W-0L-3D record in a streak in which they have outscored their opponents 18-8 and having not allowed more than one goal per match. Toronto FC scored in the first half, but Randall Leal equalized in the 69th minute [WATCH] to secure the draw.

Lovely From Leal: Leal registered 32 minutes, which is the longest appearance recorded as a substitute this season. Leal scored his 14th career MLS and his first of the season in just his fifth appearance in 2023.

The Boys Were Back In Town: Former Toronto FC players Jacob Shaffelburg and Lukas MacNaughton made their first appearances at BMO Field since being traded from Toronto to Nashville, both as starters.

Next Match Back to GEODIS Park: Nashville SC will return to GEODIS Park on Saturday, June 17 in the inaugural match against 2023 expansion side St. Louis CITY SC at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets.

Source: Nashville SC

