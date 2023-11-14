Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 13, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Nov. 18, 2023 when the Preds host the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena at 1 p.m. CT. The Preds Foundation looks to build off the support seen during their Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season, which raised over $250,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily.

“We are excited to host our first Hockey Fights Cancer night of the 2023-24 season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “It’s our 25th Anniversary and the 25th Anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, an incredible League-wide initiative unites the hockey community to support cancer patients and their families. In honor of this milestone, we want to encourage Smashville to donate at least $25 to this campaign and help raise awareness for the vital cancer research that takes place at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.”

“We are so grateful to our longtime partners at the Nashville Predators for their unwavering support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “Hockey Fights Cancer is one of our most treasured events – the Predators players, staff and fans always bring the same energy and passion for cancer research and care as our providers and staff do at Monroe Carell. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished together over the past 10 years. We know the next 10 years will bring even more joy, excitement and support to patients and families who turn to us for care.”

To help make a bigger difference, the Nashville Predators Foundation is calling on Smashville to support Hockey Fights Cancer, the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell. Here are how fans can get involved and show their support:

Bid on silent auction items – such as Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, plates decorated by patients at Monroe Carell and more – by texting PREDS to 76278 beginning Nov. 17.

beginning Nov. 17. Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

Purchase a lavender “I Fight For” foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

Fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the game.

Purchase Mystery Pucks from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Fans can stop by one of the “I FIGHT FOR” zones at the game and write who they fight for: Lexus Lounge (Player Wall by locker room), Foundation Table (outside section 106/107) and Fan Info Desk (outside section 331).

Purchase tickets to the Nov. 18 or April 4 Hockey Fights Cancer games and $10 from each ticket purchased through this link will benefit the 365 Fund.

Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth and family-oriented organizations. In 2023, the Preds Foundation awarded $800,040 in grants to 172 local non-profits through its Helper Grants empowered by SmileDirectClub program. Since its inception in 1998, the Preds Foundation has awarded over $22 million in grants, SuperGrants, donations and in-kind gifts to the greater Middle Tennessee community. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit www.nashvillepredators.com/foundation or follow our Instagram, X and Facebook pages.

Source: Predators