The City of Murfreesboro will present its annual fireworks display from a new location this year to celebrate Independence Day July 4. Although there will be no official venue with games, music or food, organizers are planning virtual activities leading up to the show.

The location has been moved from McKnight Park on DeJarnette Lane in order to provide better visibility of the fireworks for more citizens.

“Because we didn’t need an area for a large gathering, the new location at Medical Center Parkway near Fire Station 4 is ideal for the fireworks display,” said Nate Williams, director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department (MPRD). “Many of the businesses in the area have indicated their parking lots would be available that night if families wanted to come to watch the show.”

To bring the community together virtually, local radio station WGNS (the “Good Neighbor Station”) is providing music and surprise guest appearances on air culminating in a patriotic medley to accompany the fireworks display. “We’re encouraging everyone to tune in together, whether from their car, computer or cell phone,” said Williams. WGNS may be found at AM 1450, FM 100.5, and FM 101.9 on the radio. Listeners can also stream the show from anywhere at www.WGNSradio.com. “Even if you’re on vacation, you can tune in to be a part of the Murfreesboro Independence Day celebration,” said Williams.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets to view the show; however “please be respectful of the business where you’re parking,” said Rachel Singer, MPRD Assistant Director and event organizer, “and remember to pick up any trash you may have.”

For those unable to see the fireworks in person, ABC News Channel 2 will broadcast the display.

Sponsors of the event include the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department, and WGNS Radio.

For more information about the fireworks display, contact event coordinator Rachel Singer, 615-642-3723, rsinger@murfreesborotn.gov, or visit the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Facebook event page, @MurfreesboroParksandRec.

