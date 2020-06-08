The recently opened Beehive Bistro, at 2309 Mercury Boulevard in Murfreesboro, is celebrating its Grand Opening today, June 8, with free food! On June 8 they will be offering free food while supplies last!

What’s the Buzz…..

Beehive Bistro is owned by Tim Otis and Mike Malone, who bring their individual specialties to this new restaurant.

Otis is the owner of the popular Honey Hole Soul Food Restaurant, and Malone has been doing catering out of his home for eight years. He brings a background in wings with him from working in family restaurants in Memphis.

The two complement each other, both keep friendly banter going with customers, while keeping a close eye on making sure everything is running smoothly. You can tell they love the business, because when they talk about it, safely from behind protective masks, Malone’s warm brown eyes light up and Otis’ crinkle happily. They are always thinking about their customers and their staff.

“We got together by me being a customer of Tim’s,” said Malone. “I wanted to start a food truck and saw one outside Honey Hole one day. I ate there a lot. We got to talking about me opening a business away from my house one day. We had great conversations. Then, one day Tim called and asked me if I wanted to work together.”

Otis started with a Honey Hole food truck in August of 2017, then moved to a brick and mortar location in January of 2018. He shut it down in January of 2020 in the process of building a new location, then COVID-19 hit and the new building completion came to a stop. He hopes to reopen Honey Hole at the new location in the fall of 2020 or early 2021.

Everything on their menu has been doing well, but their biggest sellers are the wings, fried chicken, Philly Cheese Steak sandwich, and the chicken sandwich. Most of their entrees come with one or two sides and a drink. All are from family recipes.

Sides include baked beans, collard greens, home-style fries, white beans, sweet potatoes, sweet potato fries, and their tops seller – macaroni and cheese.

“Our Mac and Cheese is very creamy and flavorful,” said Malone, “not dry like some. And we use oversized macaroni noodles.”

Wings can be ordered by the piece, and they offer six different sauces, with Honey Gold being the most popular, and Bee Sting offering a kick. Gold Sauce is a mustard based barbecue sauce that is both sweet and spicy.

“Honey Gold is our take on tangy Carolina Gold Sauce,” said Malone, “it has a bit of heat.”

“We have our own special flavor blend for our fried fish,” said Otis. “We sell a lot of that. We also offer pork chops, pulled pork, burgers, baked chicken and dressing, and stuffed baked potatoes. And fried pickles.”

“Our biggest seller is our cinnamon roll with fruit on top,” said Malone. “You can have peach cobbler or mixed berries over the top. I have to admit that peach cobbler is my favorite, all warm and gooey mixed with the cinnamon spices. It can be served with ice cream.”

Magen, their in-house baker, is great, and also makes a mean Brownie Ala Mode with vanilla bean ice cream, according to Malone. He smiles with a knowing look in his eye that says he may have tasted a brownie or two, also.

To ensure social distancing, they are only serving at every other table, but they also do a steady stream of take-out orders.

Beehive Bistro

2309 Mercury Boulevard, Suite C

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

(615) 510-4544

https://www.beehivebistrollc.com/

https://www.facebook.com/beehivebistrollc/

Casual dine-in

Family-friendly