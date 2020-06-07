City Construction Projects for June 7 through June 13

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd. Sulphur Spring Rd will be closed to through traffic at Northfield Bvld. Traffic will be detoured onto First Pl. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development (Shelton Crossing) will be performing sanitary sewer installation work on Pointer Pl between Florence Rd and Bridgemore Blvd. There will be lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be installing traffic signal loops, adjusting castings, stamped concrete and incidental paving work at the following streets:

1. Memorial Blvd between St. Clair and Clark Blvd (nighttime work)

2. Medical Center Pkwy at Robert Rose Dr (sidewalk installation work)

3. McKnight St near Maple St

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 80 (New Salem Hwy) pour median footer.