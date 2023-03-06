Murfreesboro Police Searching for Missing 44-Year-Old Yasha Buchanan

MISSING PERSON: Yasha N. Buchanan, 44, was last seen at the Roadway Inn in Murfreesboro on February 3, 2023.

Buchanan went outside to smoke a cigarette and did not return. Buchanan has medical issues and does not have her medication with her. She is believed to be in a white four-door 2009 Buick Lacrosse with an unknown Indiana temporary tag.

Buchanan has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

If anyone sees Yasha Buchanan or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5664.