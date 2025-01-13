Mt. Juliet Officer Steps In to Deliver Pizza After Arresting Delivery Driver

January 13, 2025 – A Smyrna man wanted on drug charges was arrested Sunday afternoon after a license plate reader flagged his vehicle.

The incident happened when the MJPD’s license plate readers alerted officers to a vehicle linked to a wanted individual from Rutherford County. Officers located the vehicle on Lebanon Road near Park Glen Drive and identified the driver as a 34-year-old Smyrna man. The suspect was wanted for failure to appear on illegal drug charges.

Police say the man was in the middle of delivering a pizza order. To make sure the customer wasn’t left hungry, one of the officers stepped in and completed the delivery.

The man was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail.

Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department

