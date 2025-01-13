Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 18, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of January 13-18, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

S’mores Cake – Tiers of chocolate and golden cake layered with milk chocolate ganache, marshmallow buttercream, crunchy graham streusel, and a drizzle of melted milk chocolate.

Strawberry Cheesecake – A classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream.

Spiced Apple White Chip – A warm cinnamon and apple-spiced cookie studded with white drops and rolled in cinnamon sugar.

Nilla Bean Cupcake – A delicious cakey vanilla bean cookie with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a dash of white sprinkles.

Peanut Butter Brownie – A thick chocolate cookie stuffed with peanut butter dough then topped with a swirl of melted milk chocolate and creamy peanut butter.

The Original Pink Sugar – Our original recipe is back! An almond sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Waffle – A waffle cookie topped with a dollop of buttercream frosting and served with a side of syrup.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email