Blue Raiders defeat Jacksonville State 81-64

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jestin Porter scored a game-high 29 points and Essam Mostafa added 22 as Middle Tennessee pulled away for an 81-64 victory over Jacksonville State at the Murphy Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Raiders (12-5, 3-1 CUSA) shot an efficient 45.9% from the field and dominated inside, outscoring the Gamecocks 40-28 in the paint. Porter was particularly effective from beyond the arc, connecting on 6 of 14 three-point attempts while adding five free throws.

Mostafa controlled the interior, converting 10 of 12 field goal attempts while pulling down nine rebounds. Torey Alston contributed 11 points and eight rebounds for Middle Tennessee, which never trailed in the contest.

Jacksonville State (9-7, 1-2 CUSA) struggled to find offensive rhythm, shooting just 38.6% from the field. Michael Houge led the Gamecocks with 11 points off the bench, while Jaron Pierre Jr. added 8 points on 8-of-22 shooting.

The Blue Raiders led 37-27 at halftime and maintained control throughout the second half, converting 13 of 16 free throws after the break to secure their third conference win of the season.

Middle Tennessee’s defense forced 16 Jacksonville State turnovers, converting them into 13 points. The Blue Raiders also held a 38-37 edge in rebounds and generated 15 second-chance points.

The victory keeps Middle Tennessee near the top of the Conference USA standings as they continue their homestand.

