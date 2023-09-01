Middle Tennessee High School Game of The Week: Beech at Riverdale

Week two is in the books and we are already blazing through the season. If you look behind you, you’ll start to see the long offseason start to fade in the distance. We have now reached week three, and this weekend, for the third stop on our tour of Middle Tennessee football, we are headed to Rutherford County as the Riverdale Warriors host the Beech Buccaneers.

(All rankings referenced are from MaxPreps computer generated algorithmic rating system for Tennessee schools)

Beech Buccaneers

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 26

Head Coach: Will Kriesky

2023 Record: 1-1

2022 Record: 13-2, Lost to Oakland in state championship

This program was obviously disappointed in the way last season ended at the final whistle against Oakland, but at the end of the day they had a fantastic season. This season, they are looking to show that they belong on the big stage and make a return to the title game; just this time in 5A. However, they have their work cut out for them sharing a district with Hendersonville and Henry Co. This game against a solid Warriors team will be their last one before their district schedule begins after giving a strong Collierville team a run for its money.

Riverdale Warriors

MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 29

Head Coach: Anthony Crabtree

2023 Record: 1-1

2022 Record: 6-5, Lost to Lebanon in the first round of the playoffs

With the amount of talent on this roster you would think the record last year would be better, but this district is tough. This year, Riverdale seems to be the main challenger to Oakland early on. This non-district tilt with Beech should give the Warriors a good idea of where they are and what needs to improve as they head into district play in 6A-3.

Final Thoughts

Both of these teams have success ahead of them this season and both are in for some absolute wars in their district schedule. Seeing them play each other this early should be a treat. JP Courtney returns from last season’s championship run from the Bucs and the Warriors will have to limit him as much as possible while Beech’s defense works to turn away Riverdale QB, Braden Graham, the number 46 player in the state according to 247 sports’ composite rankings.

Prediction: While I think this has the potential to be a great game, I think Beech will end up being too much, especially on defense, for Riverdale to overcome in the fourth quarter and Beech goes home to Shackle Island victorious with a 31-24 win