Tennessee College Football 2023 Schedule – Week 1

Week one of college football is here! Below is the date, time, and opponent for all Tennessee college football teams so that you can stay in the know this weekend.

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Tennessee Tech (0-0) at Furman (0-0)

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Tennessee (0-0) vs Virginia (0-0) in Nashville at 11:00am CT

Alabama A&M (0-0) at Vanderbilt (1-0) at 6:00 CT

MTSU (0-0) at Alabama (0-0) at 6:30 CT

Bethune-Cookman (0-0) at Memphis (0-0) at 6:00 CT

ETSU (0-0) at J’Ville St (1-0) at 1:00 CT

Austin Peay (0-0) at S Illinois (0-0) at 6:00 CT

Chattanooga (0-0) at North Alabama (0-1) at 6:00 CT

Tennessee St (0-0) at Notre Dame (1-0) at 2:30 CT

UT Martin (0-0) at Georgia (0-0) at 5:00 CT

