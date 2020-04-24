The Rutherford County Mayor’s Caucus (RCMC) met Wednesday to discuss jointly the plans to modify business operations in the county and each jurisdiction amid the April 30th expiration of Governor Lee’s Stay-At-Home Order.

Governor Lee said Monday that he will not renew the order. Thursday afternoon, Governor Lee announced that restaurants will open Monday, April 27, operating at 50 percent occupancy; retail will open Wednesday, April 29, operating at 50 percent occupancy in the 89 Tennessee counties that are not Metro Health Department jurisdictions. Rutherford County is one of the 89 counties. The Governor’s Office is expected to deliver a special press briefing today, Friday morning to share the first round of industry guidance being released.

The RCMC is planning and preparing to modify local orders so that businesses can get back to work, but in a safe and effective manner for both employees and customers.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron spoke of the importance of personal responsibility during this shift. “It is imperative that our citizens and the employers realize that this is not ‘business as usual’ and will not be for quite some time. At this juncture in our recovery, it is critical that citizens take personal responsibility and our businesses take measures to protect their employees and the customers they serve.”

City of Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland echoed that statement by saying, “Elected leadership in Rutherford County is united in the conviction that even when a measured transition to ease restrictions takes place, it will not be a return to normal life,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “Some restrictions will still remain appropriate. Even with opening nonessential businesses, when it does occur, everyone should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks when necessary, and follow good hygiene to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.”

“As we resume modified activities, the safety and well-being of our citizens is our priority,” noted Town of Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “We encourage you to continue adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”

“Working together, we will continue to monitor federal and state guidelines, best practices, and recommendations for continuing to slow the spread of this virus,” said City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole. “We will also keep track of the local trends and adjust our plans as necessary.”

City of Eagleville Mayor Chad Leeman agrees that the safety of our citizens is paramount. “Eagleville stands united with the Mayors of Rutherford County in urging our citizens to be patient during this period of transition to modified activities.”

“This type of planning, especially for an unprecedented event such as what we’ve been experiencing, takes much research and careful thought,” said Mayor Ketron. “We want our citizens to know that we are looking at this situation from every angle and are working to complete the best possible recovery plan for our County based on information available to us today.”

The County and respective jurisdictions will continue to update citizens and businesses through several communication methods including but not limited to: mainstream media, social media, signage, notification systems, and official government websites.

“We would like to remind our citizens that if you haven’t already opted-in, Alert Rutherford is a quick and easy way to receive updates and notifications during this ongoing event,” said Ketron. Citizens can opt-in by texting “RCCOVID” to 888777.

There is also an online form available for citizens to submit non-health related COVID-19 concerns and questions. Persons filling out the form are encouraged to select the category that best fits the question being asked as well as their jurisdiction in order to make sure the question is directed to the person to best answer it. To access the form, visit http://rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.

“Rutherford County is a resilient and vibrant community; we will emerge from this stronger than ever,” said Mayor Reed. “Maintain your space. Cover your face. To help us remain #RutherfordCountyStrong.”