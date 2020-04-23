Thursday, April 23, Governor Bill Lee provided an update on Tennessee’s efforts regarding COVID-19 relief.

Governor Lee will hold an additional COVID-19 media briefing on Friday, April 23 at 10:00 a.m. CT alongside Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group. Stream here.

Key Updates

Economic Recovery Guidance

Gov. Lee is working to safely open as many Tennessee businesses as possible in 89 of our 95 counties next week. The state continues to engage directly with larger communities in the remaining 6 counties as we to support their unique re-open plans (Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties)

Gov. Bill Lee previewed two industry reopens that will be covered in-depth Friday, April 24.

Restaurants operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance will be allowed to open on Monday, April 27.

and following the guidance will be allowed to open on Retail outfits operating at 50% capacity and following the guidance will be allowed to open next Wednesday, April 29.

Additional details will be announced at Friday’s press briefing with Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group and full guidance will be posted here.

Also of Note: Expanded Testing Continues This Weekend

Tennessee’s expanded COVID-19 testing continues this weekend, with the Department of Health opening 17 drive-through sites across the state (April 25-26).

Tennessee Department of Health nurses and Tennessee National Guard medics will perform tests at these drive-through sites and results are projected to be delivered to participants within 72 hours of testing. In addition to drive-through testing sites, Tennesseans can get a test free of charge, five days a week at every rural county health department in the state.

Drive-through testing sites will also be available during the weekend of May 2-3.