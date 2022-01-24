Justin Gordon, 21, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder for attacking two MPD officers with a box cutter. He is being held on $500,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set Feb. 28 in General Sessions Court.

PREVIOUS RELEASE

Two MPD officers are injured after being attacked by a man with a box cutter. The man was threatening to take his own life. The officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is in custody. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Friday (1/21) at an apartment complex on Indian Park Dr. Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating.

The two MPD officers injured in an attack with a box cutter on Friday have been released from the hospital. One officer was treated for a cut to his face. The other, was a cut to his arm. The investigation is ongoing.