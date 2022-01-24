Sheila Rae Morris, age 60, passed away on January 20, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was born in Elgin, ND, and a resident of Rutherford County.

Above everything else, Sheila enjoyed family more than anything. In earlier years her husband and children were her whole world and in later years, her grandchildren fulfilled this role. She always made a point to try to do as much as possible with her grandchildren. She enjoyed scrapbooking, arts & crafts, and having fun in general. Her sense of humor was unmatched, and despite her illness, she always wanted to have fun and put others first.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Dietz and Barbara Roll Reimann; brother, Robert Jordan; and granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Blakeman. She is survived by her husband, Brian Morris; son, Andrew (Kathryn) Morris; daughter, Sarah (Ted)Blakeman; sisters, Cheryl (Stanley) Voll, Patsy (Roger) Hovey; sister-in-law, JoAnn Jordan; and grandchildren, Emily Rae Blakeman, Eliana Rose Blakeman, Alexander Walker Blakeman, Asher Edward Blakeman, Kali Ann Paulk, Makenzie Grace Morris, Isabelle Mae Morris, Everett Jean Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, January 24, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Church service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, St Rose Catholic Church with Father Edwuin Cardona officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 1103 Murff Acres Rd, Ashland City, TN 37015.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com