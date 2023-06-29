Main Street Murfreesboro Friday Night Live Concert Set for July

Main Street Murfreesboro, a nonprofit, 501c3 promoting economic development in historic downtown, invites residents to enjoy the Friday Night Live concert, July 7, 2023, featuring R&B band Entice. The live concert on the Public Square begins at 6:30 pm.

The July 7th concert is the second Friday Night Live concert in the 2023 series. This is a free family friendly concert on the historic downtown Murfreesboro square. Bring a chair and come early to set up on the streets downtown. Restaurants and food trucks will be open to serve dinner and drinks.

The July concert features local band Entice performing three hours of R&B cover songs. Sponsors of this concert include Wilson Bank and Trust (presenting sponsor of the summer series) and Uncle Nearest Whiskey. Future concerts in the series include: August 4 – Monsters of Yacht (Yacht Rock) and September 15 – Ultimate Oldies (oldies but goodies). All concerts begin at 6:30 pm and are over at 9:30 pm. Roads will be closed accessing the public square off Maple Street, S. Church Street and E. Main Street starting at 6:00pm.

July 8th the fun continues at the downtown square with the Murfreesboro Saturday Market from 8 to Noon. Over 70 vendors selling fresh, locally grown produce, vegetables, grass fed beef, eggs, jams, baked goods, and artisans on site with their crafts.

Special guests this weekend include “The Weinermobile” (now known as the “Frankmobile”) will be in the Bank of America parking lot on East Main Street. Free hot dogs for the first 200 people starting at 10:00 am. Free face painting for children will be available.