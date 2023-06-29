Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 29, 2023.

1Fourth of July Celebration Events in Rutherford County

la vergne fireworks
Photo: lavergnetn.gov

Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.

2Smyrna Man Takes His Life While Deputies Try to Arrest Him in La Vergne


A Smyrna man took his own life while Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants Wednesday night in La Vergne, a detective supervisor said. Read More.

3Man Accused of Stealing From Murfreesboro Kohl’s

 

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.

4Early Morning Crash in Murfreesboro Leaves One Injured

One person has been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro on Thursday. Read more.

5Ribbon Cutting: The Dylan Apartments in Murfreesboro

The Dylan Apartments
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

The Dylan Apartments held its ribbon cutting on June 27, 2023, at 1620 Battleground Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.

