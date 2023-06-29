Today’s Top 5 Stories: June 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 29, 2023.
Photo: lavergnetn.gov
Check out these Fourth of July Celebrations across Rutherford County. Read More.
A Smyrna man took his own life while Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody on multiple felony warrants Wednesday night in La Vergne, a detective supervisor said. Read More.
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a shoplifting case. Read more.
One person has been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro on Thursday. Read more.
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber
The Dylan Apartments held its ribbon cutting on June 27, 2023, at 1620 Battleground Drive in Murfreesboro. Read More.