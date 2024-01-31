Luke Combs Reveals Name of Bar on Second Avenue

Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group have announced their expansive multi-level entertainment venue in downtown Nashville will be called “Category 10,” inspired by Combs’ chart-topping debut No. 1 hit, “Hurricane.” The larger-than- life honky-tonk experience celebrates Combs as a significant force in country music who took the industry by storm, putting him in a category entirely his own.

“The Category 10 name symbolizes the sheer, undeniable power of Luke’s voice, songwriting, and career, and just like Luke, this venue will be an off-the-charts experience unlike anything else downtown,” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a release.

Slated to be the largest and most versatile entertainment complex in Nashville’s downtown entertainment district, Category 10 will total 67,000 square feet with three interior floors, rooftop, and an indoor/outdoor capacity of approximately 3,000. The venue features five entertainment experiences that are influenced by Combs’ music and passions.

The Honky-Tonk – Street-level authentic honky-tonk with top-caliber live music.

The Main Stage – The largest dance floor and stage in downtown Nashville fully equipped for 1,500-person capacity ticketed concert events. With expansive themed bars and a large beer selection, The Main Stage will also host line-dance lessons.

The Sports Bar – The Sports Bar will have an expansive selection of major sports playing year-round.

The Still – Inspired by Luke’s songwriting, The Still is designed for Combs’ Bootleggers Fan Club, bourbon aficionados, songwriters, and music lovers from all walks of life. The Still will feature a wide selection of bourbon, performances by famous and up-and-coming singer-songwriters in an intimate setting.

The Eye – Largest outdoor deck in the Broadway area with a 7,000-square-foot rooftop and unobstructed views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

The core of the Category 10 experience will be its concert-quality acoustics and live music programming throughout the venue. Talent lineups will be curated by the Opry Entertainment team with a special emphasis on up-and-coming artists.“Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown,” said Combs. “We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next. There isn’t anything like this venue, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.”

Category 10 is located on Nashville’s most historic street at 120 Second Avenue North and is set to open in phases in Summer 2024. During the construction phase, guests can visit a pop-up Opry Shop adjacent to the venue, featuring merchandise and memorabilia from Opry Entertainment brands. For more information on Category 10, visit Category10.com.