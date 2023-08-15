Lipscomb Women’s Soccer Tops ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll

ATLANTA, Ga. – The three-time ASUN Conference Champion Lipscomb Women’s Soccer program was selected as the favorite in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll, as announced by the conference on Thursday. The Bisons also took home three of the four superlative honors while claiming four of the 14 spots on the ASUN Preseason All-Conference team.

“What a great honor it is for our team to be recognized by the fantastic coaches we have coaching in the ASUN,” commented Head Coach Kevin O’Brien . “As a program we embrace high expectations and have been tirelessly working every day this preseason to develop a team capable of playing at a championship level.”

Following a 2022 season in which the squad posted an 11-5-3 record while outshooting their opponents 353-186, the squad earned the top spot on the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll after receiving 10 out of 12 first place votes in the poll.

“I am especially grateful for the recognition Shelby, Kelli, Logan, and Alivia have received,” O’Brien continued. “They are phenomenal players and even better people. It’s truly an honor to lead this team and witness so many mission-driven women find success both on and off the field. They inspire me and so many others in our community.”

Furthermore, Lipscomb’s squad took home three of the four superlative awards with Kelli Beiler as the unanimous ASUN Preseason Player of the Year selection, Logan McFadden tapped for the ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and Shelby Craft claiming the ASUN Preseason Midfielder of the Year title. The trio are joined by Alivia Carapazza on the ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team.

Hailing from Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa., Kelli Beiler put together an incredible season last year, earning ASUN Player of the Year, ASUN Scholar Athlete of the Year, ASUN First Team All-Conference, ASUN All-Academic Team, and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region honors. She additionally earned ASUN Player of the Week and TSWA Women’s Soccer Player of the Week recognition for her efforts over the season.

Beiler totaled 1,298 minutes on the pitch with 17 starts in 18 matches. As a midfielder, Beiler led the ASUN in goals with 12 and in points with 24. She logged the second-most shots on the team and third most in the conference (58) while burying a conference-high five game-winning goals.

Redshirt senior Logan McFadden logged an impressive 2022 season on the back line for the Bisons, totaling 1,627 minutes on the pitch as she started all 19 of Lipscomb’s matches last season. She earned a spot on the 2022 ASUN First Team All-Conference for her efforts, logging at least 90 minutes in 15 matches.

McFadden scored a goal early in the season against Vanderbilt to halt the Commodores’ shutout streak as her goal brought the two teams to a 1-1 draw. Her defensive efforts helped the Bisons out-shoot their opponents 353-186 with an 18.6 shot per game count for the Purple and Gold compared to their opponents’ 9.8 mark.

Shelby Craft put together an incredible 2022 season that continued to exemplify her prowess as a midfielder. For her efforts, she was named to the ASUN First Team All-Conference and the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region as well as earning three ASUN Defensive Player of the Week selections and being named a United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch for Midfielders.

The redshirt senior started all 19 of Lipscomb’s matches last season for a team-high total of 1,628 minutes on the field. She totaled 15 points on the season from five goals and five assists from a team-third 38 shots, 17 of which landed on-goal. With her efforts, the Bisons out-shot their opponents 353-186 with 39 goals for the Purple and Gold to their opponents’ 19.

Alivia Carapazza earned her place on the 2023 ASUN Preseason All-Conference Team following a 2022 season in which she claimed spots on the ASUN Second Team All-Conference and the ASUN All-Academic Team to cap off a stellar redshirt sophomore season.

While starting all 19 of Lipscomb’s matches and logging a total of 1,390 minutes on the pitch, Carapazza recorded a total of 11 points last season from three goals and five assists. Carapazza landed 14 of her 29 total shots on target for a .482 shot-on-goal percentage.

The Bisons are set to host the Troy University Trojans on Thursday, Aug. 17th for their season and home opener, beginning at 6 PM CT.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS