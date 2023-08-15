Nashville Soccer Club Announces Date Change in Home Match Against New England Revolution

Nashville Soccer Club announced Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 as the rescheduled date for its match at GEODIS Park against the New England Revolution originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 20. Season ticket members’ tickets to the previously scheduled Aug. 20 match will be valid for Oct. 14.

Nashville SC advanced to the Semifinals in the Leagues Cup 2023 and will face C.F. Monterrey at 8:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at GEODIS Park. With a potential final or third place match to be played on Aug. 19, the club was required to move its match against the Revolution to a later date.

Tickets for Tuesday’s Leagues Cup Semifinal match are now available at www.NashvilleSC.com/Tickets/LeaguesCup.

Source: Nashville SC

